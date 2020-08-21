SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER Collide on Neck-Snapping Single "Blood On Me"

Last week, SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER announced the release date for their highly-anticipated collaboration, which they first premiered back in May. The day has finally come and "Blood On Me" is now available via the latter's Gud Vibrations imprint.

"Blood On Me" is an absolute juggernaut of a track, masterfully meshing SVDDEN DEATH's signature bone-snapping bass and SLANDER's unmistakable emotionality into one neck-breaking offering.

The brighter elements of the tune are reminiscent of the former's collab with Marshmello, "Crusade," while still bringing plenty of originality to the table. While "Blood On Me" is heavier than most of SLANDER's recent releases, longtime fans will be enamored by their return to bass music. Frequenters of SVDDEN DEATH's discography will also find this single an excellent addition to his collection.

Stream "Blood On Me" below.

