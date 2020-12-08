Sven Väth Gifts Elon Musk With Space Travel-Themed Soundtrack

Last week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accepted the Axel Springer Award at the organization's headquarters in Berlin. One of techno music's most prolific names, the multi-decade veteran producer Sven Väth, was in attendance and spoke to Musk, presenting him with new music in honor of the occasion.

Following the ceremony, Väth shared high praise of Musk online, commending him for his risk-taking spirit in the name of benefitting mankind. "His courage to break through old structures, to rethink the transport system and so much more is benefiting humanity," Väth wrote. "We need people like him in our time to look for answers in an ever-growing society so that we can continue to live safely and without fear."

The producer bestowed Musk with a gift, which he quipped fans may hear in a few years aboard their first commercial space flight, assuming Musk's plans are successful . Väth put together a Soundtrack for Space Travel compilation album in a vinyl package, which donned intergalactic-themed cover art painted by his son, Tiga.

The tech mogul also received two new exclusive remixes from Väth and Gregor Tresher of his dance music debut effort, "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."

