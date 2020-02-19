SWARM Sows Seeds of Dread on New Single, "All Hope Is Lost," with Chilling Music Video

SWARM has returned to haunt the airwaves with his latest psytrance single, "All Hope Is Lost." After just completing the Thank You For Raging tour with Sullivan King, he's debuted the first chapter in his upcoming, story-based EP, Eat Me Alive.

With a growling, mechanical bass line, he takes his metal background and crafts a well-polished psytrance romp. Overwhelmingly dark throughout, the pounding nature of the tune combined with its orchestral components sounds like something you'd hear either at the climax of a heavy bass music performance or when fighting the final boss in a video game.

When asked about the release, he shared that he particularly enjoyed its simplicity and how dramatic it is. In his own words:

"All Hope Is Lost" is one of my favorites from the EP because of its intensity and simplicity. Orchestration combined with electronic music draws me in so much more than using a regular synth does, and this song in particular has an especially dramatic tone to it that felt right to release as the first single from Eat Me Alive."

Alongside the single is a truly chilling music video to help set the scene for the story he's unfolding. When speaking on the video he explained a bit about its background, and how his mom isn't the biggest fan of the its contents. He said:

"The music video for the song is something I’ve wanted to make for a while - completely over the top but delivering my own sort of commentary on issues that many people face, myself included. My mom didn’t care too much for the video, though; she kept covering her eyes and yelling for me to turn it off."

Please Note: The embedded video contains images and themes that some viewers may find to be disturbing.

"All Hope Is Lost" by SWARM is out now. The single will be included on his upcoming EP, Eat Me Alive, which releases on March 4th, 2020. You can pre-save his next chapter in his horror story on Spotify and Apple Music here.

