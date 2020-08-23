SWARM and Brian Lenington Make Peace with Isolation on Harrowing "I'll Never See The World"

For his latest tune, SWARM recruited the help of I-Exist's Brian Lenington for "I'll Never See The World," a single that moonlights as an emotive tale of loneliness in the afterlife. Focused on a being trapped in purgatory with no end in sight, listeners witness the protagonist come to grips with their new reality.

The engaging story is brought forth by forbidding bass and mechanized growls combined with Lenington's harrowing narration. SWARM revealed that his latest is one of his personal favorites and represents everything he's set out to accomplish with his sound. He also mentions that despite its bleak nature, the track is meant to help one cope with the feeling of isolation many of us face.

This song is absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted my music to be. It is about feeling completely lost and alone in an empty world. It’s beautiful, heavy, hopeful, and ultimately incredibly sad. When you listen to this song, I want you to KNOW that you are not alone in feeling this way. I find comfort in that, and I hope you will too.

Fans of the dark conjurer have had much to sink their teeth into lately as just last month, he teamed up with Julian Dae for their spellbinding single "Unbreakable." Prior to that, he invoked infernal terror with Caster on their collaborative effort "Blood."

"I'll Never See The World" by SWARM and Brian Lenington is out now. You can download or stream the industrial collaboration here.

