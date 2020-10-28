SWARM Drops Blistering New Single "Heartless"

Never one to shy away from genre conventions, SWARM has dropped a blistering new single called "Heartless." Combining elements of myriad genres, such as happy hardcore and punk, the rising bass producer succeeds in combining them while simultaneously shattering their boundaries.

"Heartless" somehow tightropes the wire between nostalgic and punishing, thanks in part to the stentorian vocal flair of Dani King. Flanked by King's deeply pensive lyrics about emotional numbness, SWARM delivers a rippling happy hardstyle bomb oozing with the ferocity of a Gammer tune.

The production present in the drops of "Heartless" is high-energy and frenetic, representing a stark contrast to the brooding bass flavors of his other 2020 releases, like the August 2020 single "I'll Never See the World."

Check out "Heartless" below via SWARM's kaleidoscopic 360° VR visualizer.

