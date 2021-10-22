Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years, Drop Long-Awaited Collab With The Weeknd

Well that's one way to promote a tour.

Swedish House Mafia have released their long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd, a sultry single called "Moth To A Flame." The drop aligns with an announcement by the iconic dance music trio of a massive 44-date tour, their first in 10 years.

The track arrives ahead of the group's upcoming full-length album Paradise Again, which is slated for release in early 2022. Check out the official "Moth To A Flame" music video, directed by Alexander Wessely, below.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello, and Axwell of Swedish House Mafia opened up about working with The Weeknd. One of the world's most successful recording artists, the three-time Grammy winner has long championed electronic music, collaborating with Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein, and Kavinsky, among others.

"We love [The Weeknd] as an artist and we love what he stands for visually, artistically," Angello said. "And that's the kind of guys you want to work with because we've done this for quite some time and we learned throughout the years, so passion is going to win."

"When you hear [The Weeknd], it's a blessing," Angello added. "It's not that hard to hear what you need to do because he's so dynamic the way he expresses himself in a song. It kind of just happened. It's like magic. You go to the studio and just try to figure it out. And it just happens. It's hard to explain."

The creative process and final result of "Moth To A Flame" were so rewarding that Ingrosso admitted he became emotional.

"It doesn't happen with every song. But when it does, that's like a mind fudge, like a war zone," Ingrosso said. "You're like, I'm crying to a song somebody else made it, but actually it's us who made it. It's unreal. It's an unreal feeling when you can connect with your own song, even though you heard it 10,000 times during the process, you should be tired of it. If it still gives you those emotions after 10,000 times. Then maybe it's good."

Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia. Alexander Wessely

Prior to the tour announcement, the trio had teased performances via cryptic billboards in Las Vegas, New York City, London, and other major cities, fueling speculation of a global tour. And just one day after confirming a ballyhooed performance at Coachella, the expansive run of tour dates is now official.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at 10AM local time. To gain exclusive pre-sale access, fans can pre-order a special edition Paradise Again CD via the group's official store before 12PM ET (9AM PT) on Tuesday, October 26th.

Check out the full list of Swedish House Mafia's 2022 tour dates below.

Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2

Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia

Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia

Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia

Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

FOLLOW THE WEEKND:

Facebook: facebook.com/theweeknd

Twitter: twitter.com/theweeknd

Instagram: instagram.com/theweeknd

Spotify: spoti.fi/3l8jEsz