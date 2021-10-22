Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years, Drop Long-Awaited Collab With The Weeknd
Well that's one way to promote a tour.
Swedish House Mafia have released their long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd, a sultry single called "Moth To A Flame." The drop aligns with an announcement by the iconic dance music trio of a massive 44-date tour, their first in 10 years.
The track arrives ahead of the group's upcoming full-length album Paradise Again, which is slated for release in early 2022. Check out the official "Moth To A Flame" music video, directed by Alexander Wessely, below.
In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello, and Axwell of Swedish House Mafia opened up about working with The Weeknd. One of the world's most successful recording artists, the three-time Grammy winner has long championed electronic music, collaborating with Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein, and Kavinsky, among others.
"We love [The Weeknd] as an artist and we love what he stands for visually, artistically," Angello said. "And that's the kind of guys you want to work with because we've done this for quite some time and we learned throughout the years, so passion is going to win."
"When you hear [The Weeknd], it's a blessing," Angello added. "It's not that hard to hear what you need to do because he's so dynamic the way he expresses himself in a song. It kind of just happened. It's like magic. You go to the studio and just try to figure it out. And it just happens. It's hard to explain."
The creative process and final result of "Moth To A Flame" were so rewarding that Ingrosso admitted he became emotional.
"It doesn't happen with every song. But when it does, that's like a mind fudge, like a war zone," Ingrosso said. "You're like, I'm crying to a song somebody else made it, but actually it's us who made it. It's unreal. It's an unreal feeling when you can connect with your own song, even though you heard it 10,000 times during the process, you should be tired of it. If it still gives you those emotions after 10,000 times. Then maybe it's good."
Prior to the tour announcement, the trio had teased performances via cryptic billboards in Las Vegas, New York City, London, and other major cities, fueling speculation of a global tour. And just one day after confirming a ballyhooed performance at Coachella, the expansive run of tour dates is now official.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at 10AM local time. To gain exclusive pre-sale access, fans can pre-order a special edition Paradise Again CD via the group's official store before 12PM ET (9AM PT) on Tuesday, October 26th.
Check out the full list of Swedish House Mafia's 2022 tour dates below.
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival
Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena
Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live
Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena
