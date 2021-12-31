Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Swedish House Mafia Announce Recomposition of Breakout Hit, "One"
Publish date:

Swedish House Mafia Announce Recomposition of Breakout Hit, "One"

The trio's rework will be assisted by Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad.
Author:

Parlophone Music Sweden/Wikimedia Commons

The trio's rework will be assisted by Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad.

Nearly 12 years after its release, Swedish House Mafia is giving their breakout hit "One" a makeover in the new year with the help of Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad. 

Aptly titled "One Symphony," the recomposition will serve as a symphonic version of their generational dance anthem. In an announcement shared via Instagram today, Swedish House Mafia noted that this is a natural progression for the song, as they originally wrote it orchestrally with each unique moment playing an integral part in the arrangement. The rework is due out on January 1st as the group looks to kick off 2022 with a bang.

Since it's release, "One" has seen a handful of notable reworks. Caspa and Netsky lent their talents in dubstep and drum & bass remixes, respectively, while Swedish House Mafia tapped Pharrell Williams in July 2010 for a massive vocal version of the track.

Check out the group's announcement below.

Recommended Articles

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Announce Recomposition of Breakout Hit, "One"

The trio's rework will be assisted by Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad.

14 seconds ago
21616261_1439346849489489_5049952112906089822_n
EVENTS

Here's a List of 2021 EDM New Year's Eve Parties Happening In Las Vegas

Your one-stop-shop for everything EDM on New Year's Eve in Sin City.

5 minutes ago
Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Disclosure Break Down Project File of "Latch"

Guy Lawrence of Disclosure dissects their songwriting process for their breakthrough hit with Sam Smith.

21 minutes ago

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

Related

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Announce Competition for AAA Life Time Pass

Swedish House Mafia is hooking fans up!

axwell
MUSIC RELEASES

Axwell Shares Original Version of Swedish House Mafia's "It Gets Better"

Axwell's also provided a free download of the 2019 version of the song.

Swedish House Mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia are in the Studio with Mike Dean

Producer Mike Dean shared a photo of himself in the studio with Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's Unreleased Single, "Underneath It All"

Swedish House Mafia debuted new music in Stockholm.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
MUSIC RELEASES

Unreleased Swedish House Mafia Single "It Gets Better" Now on Shazam

You can now Shazam this opener from Swedish House Mafia's recent performances.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Swedish House Mafia Perform New Music Medley on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

The trio's two new tracks, "Lifetime" and "It Gets Better," made their live TV debut.

shm sq
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Confirm Live Debut of Orchestral Version Of "One"

The song will be premiered at tele2 Arena in Sweden on May 2nd.

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
NEWS

Is Swedish House Mafia Announcing a Tour? Axwell's Comments Cause Speculation

An interaction with a fan is causing many to speculate a Swedish House Mafia tour is in the works.