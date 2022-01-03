Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Swedish House Mafia Unveil Orchestral Rework of 2010 Dance Anthem, "One"
Publish date:

Swedish House Mafia Unveil Orchestral Rework of 2010 Dance Anthem, "One"

The legendary trio joined forces with Jacob Mühlrad, one of the most renowned composers in Scandinavia, for "One Symphony."
Author:

Jacob Mühlrad (via Instagram)

The legendary trio joined forces with Jacob Mühlrad, one of the most renowned composers in Scandinavia, for "One Symphony."

You probably haven't heard Swedish House Mafia quite like this before.

The veteran electronic music trio have joined forces with Swedish compatriot Jacob Mühlrad for "One Symphony," a classical rework of one of the most prized singles in their discography. Mühlrad, one of the most renowned composers in Scandinavia, has reimagined the generational dance anthem through an orchestral lens.

Swedish House Mafia released "One" way back in July 2010, when its inescapable melody helped catapult the group to the upper echelon of electronic music. And the new orchestral arrangement, the group said, harkens back to those days due to the way it was originally composed.

"When we first created 'One' we created it like an orchestra, each sound and note played it’s role and had its place in the piece," Swedish House Mafia wrote on social media. "Almost 3 years ago we started a conversation with @jacobmuhlrad to see how it would sound in his world."

Recommended Articles

Rinzen donned in black against a glowing orange wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5

Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.

1 hour ago
beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

6 hours ago
playa del carmen
EVENTS

Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.

8 hours ago

You can listen to "One Symphony" below and find the rework on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

Related

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Announce Recomposition of Breakout Hit, "One"

The trio's rework will be assisted by Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's BBC Radio "Dance Weekend" Mix—With 4 Unreleased IDs

The iconic trio cycled through a number of their generational dance anthems as well as tracks by Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, and more.

shm sq
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Confirm Live Debut of Orchestral Version Of "One"

The song will be premiered at tele2 Arena in Sweden on May 2nd.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Open Up About New Single "Lifetime": Watch the Haunting Music Video

"Lifetime," which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, will appear on a new Swedish House Mafia album in the works.

swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Music Festival Performance of 2021

The legendary trio's comeback campaign will shift into high gear at Audacy Beach Festival, where they'll be joined by Weezer, All Time Low and more.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Swedish House Mafia Perform New Music Medley on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

The trio's two new tracks, "Lifetime" and "It Gets Better," made their live TV debut.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Reflect On 2012 Split: "We Needed to Miss Each Other"

The legendary dance music trio recently opened up about their breakup and comeback trail in a candid interview.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Named in Explosive Pandora Papers Financial Data Leak

The legendary DJ trio are embroiled in the controversial Pandora Papers leak, which exposed secretive financial data tied to dozens of billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.