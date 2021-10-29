EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 16

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant women producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

“WAX” - Aurelia

New York City-based musician Aurelia made her debut in electronic music with her vulnerable trap single, “Wax.” Through ghostly screams and powerful basslines, "Wax" addresses topics such as toxic relationships, mental health, and domestic violence to demonstrate how abusive behaviors can manifest and cage people in horrifying ways.

“Fool” - Blossom

After being played out by JOYRYDE on his Room Service set over one year ago, Blossom finally released her long-anticipated single on Thrive Music, “Fool.” Brimming with gritty synths, spirited vocals, and energizing kicks, this house track is unapologetically danceable.

“Run” - Kayten

Kayten landed on Nightenjin with her second single of the year, “Run.” As stomping bass staccatos drive towards the build up, a demonic scream precedes a cursed trap drop.

“Bonding” - Julia Bondar

Barcelona-based techno master Julia Bondar blends and experiments with a wide array of genres such as industrial, techno, electro, avant-garde pop, dark wave and more within her fourth album, Bonding. Released via her own Endorphin.es Productions imprint, the titular track creates a tribal, hypnotic space for listeners to embrace their inner self.

“Light Of Mine” w/ Jimorrow - WHIPPED CREAM

WHIPPED CREAM returned to the limelight after her yearlong hiatus to channel her inner light and encourage others to let theirs shine. In collaboration with Jimorrow, “Light Of Mine” comes paired with an animated music video. As the shadow people attempt to steal Whipped Cream’s glow, it only empowers her to battle and defeat the darkness.

“LEVEL UP” - ALLIESUN

ALLIESUN followed up her single debut with her second offering of the year, “LEVEL UP.” True to its name, the independent bass house treat bestows dark ambiance energy and stimulating 808s.

“Occult Reveries” - Marie Nyx

Earlier this year, Marie Nyx and her partner Maude Vôs co-founded Delusional Records to offer creatives an inclusive space to honestly express themselves. As Nyx graces listeners with her debut Elysium EP via the imprint, the lead track “Occult Reveries” is a kaleidoscopic techno trek through darkness and light.

“Used To Say” - Kaylar

Polish indie-dance producer Kaylar returned to London’s Perfect Havoc imprint with her impressive third production, “Used To Say.” Equipped with warm grooves and emotional lyricism, the house single’s electricity is contagious and guaranteed to get the dance floor moving.

“Dear M,” - ENTITY

ENTITY addresses the lead track of her latest independent Visions in Black album to an unknown individual through moving melodies, soothing piano arpeggios, and thundering drum patterns.

“Obsession” - Pauline Herr

Pauline Herr came home to NIGHTMODE for her latest “Obsession,” a transportative single that demonstrates intense romanticism in extraterrestrial sonic dimensions.