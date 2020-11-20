EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 5

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant female producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

"Never Leave You" - Sophia Essél

Liverpool-based Sophia Essél recently made her label debut on ONYVA's ON IT Recordings with a captivating dance anthem. Shimmering synths and glistening keys pair with atmospheric vocal hooks for a five minute expedition through underground house.

"Mirage" - CICI Zhu

With her new single "Mirage," Zhengtronic producer CICI Zhu has further carved her Chinese identity into music. World energies merge with her signature Guzheng—Chinese harp—to cultivate a tranquil, healing atmosphere.

"Hypergalaxy" - freakMEOWt

freakMEOWt launches listeners into the galaxy with this drum & bass smash. Elongated basslines lay the perfect foundation to the cosmic escapade.

"Mirri X" - VEIL

Following her THE UNKNOWN Mix for Wakaan, extraterrestrial empress VEIL (formerly known as spacegeishA) has returned for her official debut with her two-track SUMMON EP. Crunchy 808s inhabit "Mirri X," VEIL's undiscovered dimension, as sunken oscillations breathe existence into alien life.

"Mammalian" - Aria Bare

For her Mimic EP, Aria Bare sought to reproduce and preserve the sounds of life through synthesis, as nature has been gradually destroyed for wealth. Brooding lasers and pulsating kicks in "Mammalian" allow sentient animals to express their desires for conservation of the ecosystem.

"In My Head feat. Navyhue" - VILLA

VILLA recruited vocalist Navyhue for "In My Head," a personal offering that aims to promote wearing hearing protection. Hypnotic synth arpeggios couple with dramatic percussion and horns to convey the daily struggle of living with tinnitus, the perception of noise or ringing in the ears caused from over-exposure to loud noises.

"Intricacies & Realities" - Shay De Castro

Shay De Castro arrived on Spektre's Respekt Recordings for its second volume of Respekt Rebels. Spotlighting her techno prowess and trance sensibilities, the single is reminiscent of those first steps outside the club through its gritty, yet melodic ingredients.

"Losing My Oxygen" - Kittrix

Pink is sus in Kittrix's dark and stormy creation, "Losing My Oxygen." Inspired by the breakout online game Among Us, the track features celestial and haunting vocals that coalesce with galactic house soundscapes to determine the imposter.

"Apply Pressure" - Bassgryme

Bassgryme demonstrates her plucky synth-style capabilities in "Apply Pressure." Cinematic tensions continuously rise and fall as cello strings pave the way towards a soothing conclusion.

"Psyche" - Sorcerist

Sorcerist breaks the rules of classical music theory with her enthralling debut Arrival EP. "Psyche" is one of the standouts of the seven-track bunch, as elements of worldly instrumentation are incorporated throughout the enigmatic environment.