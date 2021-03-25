Nero's 2021 Return Continues With Dazzling Indietronica Edit of Tame Impala's "Disciples"

Nero used to play an older version of the remix in their shows back in 2016.

Just one day after returning from a two-year-plus hiatus with a Daft Punk remix, legendary electronic music trio Nero have struck again.

Nero's March 23rd edit of Daft Punk's "Emotion" marked the group's first musical release in over two years, following December 2018's "Lullaby." They've now opted to give Tame Impala's "Disciples" a spin, reworking the track into a riveting indietronica jam. Nero dialed up the energy, implementing a four-on-the-floor rhythm and soaring brass elements for a dazzling electronic rendition. They also noted that they used to play an older version of the remix in their shows back in 2016.

After two consecutive releases in as many days, fans are now safe to expect more new music from Nero in the near future. When they unveiled their "Emotion" remix, Nero included the phrase "(1/ 5)" in their social media messaging before ultimately writing "(2/ 5)" in their "Disciples" edit.

Check out Nero's new rework below via the blockchain-powered streaming platform Audius.