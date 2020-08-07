Tame Impala Drops Technicolor Music Video for "Is It True"

Kevin Parker, the man, the myth, and the legend behind Tame Impala, has released the official music video for "Is It True," the sixth single from his The Slow Rush LP.

The psychedelic, technicolor visuals are reminiscent of Parker's live performances, engulfing the viewers in a world of synesthesia. The visuals depict Parker grooving in a retro format that looks like it was created with a mix of VHS recordings and Amiga 2000 graphics. The result feels as if you've entered the multi-instrumentalist's private trip, a landscape of introspective, glitched-out art.

The "Is It True" music video arrives shortly after Parker surprised fans with a rare Tame Impala remix of 070's Shake's "Guilty Conscience." He also recently released the remix album The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place as a creative response to the stifling of his tour due to the impact of COVID-19. You can watch the video below.

