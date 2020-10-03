tapecut Arrives on UZ’s Quality Goods Records With Fresh "Pentrat" EP

Having been on the radar of UZ and his Quality Goods Records since 2016, tapecut is finally coming to the label with his first full release, dropping a menacing 4-track EP called Pentrat. The Russian producer has been homing his craft for some time now after starting to get involved with electronic music at the age of 17. Prestigious labels such as Mad Decent, Buygore and Fool's Gold have been drawn in by his aggressive productions, which have also been taking live sets by storm, most notably being played out by the likes of UZ, Noisia and Fabian Mazur.

Pentrat brings together all the qualities that make tapecut’s music so unique: filthy, experimental bass drops and heavenly melodic breaks. “Beast” opens up the project with an ominous intro and gritty brass stabs that explode in the drop while “Faded” fuses Eastern soundscapes with brain-melting sound design. “Rumble” is an ode to the classic electronic-trap sound that UZ helped popularize throughout the past decade, while “Brklyn” closes out the EP in a classy way, driven by glitchy textures and gritty sonics.

“I really like to travel. This album is generally about travel. And I started writing it when I was in New York in 2018,” revealed tapecut in a press statement. “This trip brought a lot of impressions and emotions into my life. This gave the impetus. And it is also obvious that this year travel to many countries of the world has become simply physically impossible due to the situation with the virus. Hopefully in the near future I will start traveling even more and see even more new countries and people.”

