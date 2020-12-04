Taska Black and Tessa Dixson Deliver Introspective New Single "Found Myself"

Taska Black has returned with a passionate new single featuring Tessa Dixson, "Found Myself," out via Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS banner.

"Found Myself" is a crawling, contemplative ballad that that leans heavily on organic instrumentals as Dixson's powerful voice pairs effortlessly with Black's refined songwriting ability. The subdued beat and ambient vocal chops help create an emotional atmosphere.

The introspective meaning behind "Found Myself" is a refreshing take on a love song that fits perfectly with the tone both of the track's creators were able to curate. "Losing the love you built seems like a long and lonely road when actually it allows you to find yourself and realize the strength that you thought you had lost," Dixson said in a press statement. "In your head, your thoughts are fusing, all you want to do is be next to the one you shared your life with and it seems inconceivable that in a blink of an eye you become strangers to one another but at least now you’re no stranger to yourself anymore."

"I tend to leave the meaning of the song open to interpretation," Taska Black added. "To me it’s also about coming to terms with yourself about the relationships you’re having and doing what is best for you."

Stream "Found Myself" below and find it on all platforms here.

FOLLOW TASKA BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/taskablack

Twitter: twitter.com/taskablack

Instagram: instagram.com/taskablack

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Jqik6l