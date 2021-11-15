Tate Sedar Drops Bubbly Future House Stunner, "Heaven"

Tate Sedar has unveiled his latest dance music stunner, a bubbly single called "Heaven."

Released independently, "Heaven" is a love letter sealed in a future bass anthem. Just like its name suggests, its an ethereal ballad at its core, but it doubles as a club-ready house jam.

"Heaven" strikes that elusive contrast between melancholic and uplifting, thanks to Sedar's pretty production. His use of vocoders is a nice touch in the verses, adding a warm layer to the sugarcoated lyrics and tugging at the heartstrings. Fans of Don Diablo's HEXAGON brand will gravitate to this one thanks to its honeyed drop, which features pitched vocal chops and a bouncy electropop arrangement. He performed on the same bill with Diablo at the EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon in 2020.

Check out "Heaven" below.

Sedar started to conceptualize "Heaven" at the onset of the global pandemic, a time when many artists found themselves at a crossroads in terms of their creative capacity. The track's production—inspired by Motown, rock, and pop—helped bring about a "cloud nine" project, he says, that helped him overcome a bout with depression.

"'Heaven' got me out of the water and realized that, with a deeper practice and the sounds I loved, I actually had something [to share]," Sedar said."

According to a press release, Sedar's next single will arrive on November 19th, 2021. In the meantime you can stream "Heaven" on your go-to platform here.

