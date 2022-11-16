Skip to main content
Jayda G Joins Kungs, Roosevelt as Official Remixers of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero"

Swifties will gravitate to Jayda G's sun-drenched disco take on the angsty original.

Taylor Swift has officially reached double digits with her new album, Midnights, a 13-track opus and her 10th studio album.

Now, the album's first remix pack, for standout single "Anti-Hero," has also been released. An angsty ambient ballad in its original form, T-Swift's track gets a distinct dance music twist with reworks by three electronic music producers. 

Disco takes center stage with Jayda G's sun-drenched rework, stealing the show with scintillating strings and bright, bouncy keys. Then there's the euphoric dance-pop of Roosevelt, whose remix is fit for a Friday night drive with dreamy synths and thumping bass guitar solos.

Kungs closes out the list with a funk-infused take on "Anti-Hero," blending the original track's 80s feel with crisp percussion and an infectious four-on-the-floor beat. 

Listen to the full remix pack below, which also includes a previously released version of "Anti-Hero" featuring Bleachers.

