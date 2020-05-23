T’Challa King Unveils Eclectic Debut Album "KING"

T’Challa King, the Southern California producer who caught our attention back in January of this year with the track "U&i," is back to deliver the rest of his debut album, KING. The titillating 12-track debut is an electric mix of stylings, drawing inspiration from the likes of Daft Punk, deadmau5, Justice, and Jack Ü. He aims to challenge his listeners to embrace the mindset surrounding the notion that when you work hard, opportunities will be presented. As long as you are doing what you love the rest will follow.

King contends that his favorite pieces of the album have to be the aforementioned "U&i," "Dirty 30," and "Private Jetz." Both "Dirty 30" and "Private Jetz" play around with rock elements and a funky vocoded topline, reminiscent of Cherub. Though it's easy to hear his influences in his work, his production is unique, switching up vibes from track to track. It's the type of music you want to get up and groove to.

For King, this album stands apart because of his commitment and patience to his craft. "I believe what makes this album different from the rest is the attention to detail, King said." While at the same time the musicianship is still there. Going with the flow like water, nothing is forced. Everything is felt. The music is pure. Timeless, this is the beginning."

He's proud to say that this album was not made in some big studio—in fact he completed the entire record over the course of 2019 out of his garage. "I've used every instrument on the album," he said. "From sampling drums to playing guitars, down to my upright piano I've moved from inside my house into my garage.”

