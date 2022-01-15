Skip to main content
Tchami and AC Slater Assemble Their Finest Artists In "Confession X Night Bass" Album: Listen

The collaborative effort delivers a powerful collection of records ready for the dancefloor.

Helen Perez

Venerated house music producers Tchami and AC Slater have assembled the finest artists from their respective record labels in a bass house showcase, Confessions X Night Bass: The Album. The compilation boasts the brightest stars on both the Night Bass and Confession constellations.

The joint venture is careful in its approach to not outshine the other, instead obscurely blending both collectives. Opting to home in on the similarities between the two house music imprints, the album is cohesive and ultimately delivers a powerful collection of records ready for the dancefloor.

Speaking of the dancefloor, the introductory track is a piercing bullet of a record, with its aim on the discotheque. With vocals by Kate Wild, "Only One" is the brainchild of Tchami and AC Slater, who haven't teamed up on a track since 2017's "Dealer." Of course, their collaborative debut in 2015's "Missing You" has been a staple in both of their live performances, but "Only One" more than deserves a coveted spot in future sets.

The album picks up steam from there, with Marten Hørger and BRANDON's "Let's Try It" followed by "Need You," a brisk tune from the alluring, pink-haired Night Bass debutante Blossom.

Switching gears from the sultry vocals found in "Need You," the call to BIJOU's G-House is heard loud and clear in "Bless Up" (featuring Rick Hyde) with the engaging line, "...got me all charged up like a Tesla."The song is a highlight on the album, if only for the fact that its rapping breaks the mold of the house-driven vocal samples found across the 10 tracks.

Tchami and AC Slater Assemble Their Finest Artists In "Confession X Night Bass" Album: Listen

As the back half of the album begins to take shape, Nostalgix's "Snitches" acts as a great transition from the cuts that spotlighted vocalists, and onto the production-heavy bangers that bookend the compilation. Tracks like Shift K3Y's "Energy," Capozzi's "Satisfy Me," and MASTERIA's "Long Time" exhibit the ingenuity within the two imprints and advance the bass house genre.

However, the biggest banger of them all comes in the form of "Machine Gun Dub" by Taiki Nulight. A mastermind of all things dub, the U.K. producer combines raucous sound design with grimy beats in what is sure to be a monster on the festival circuit.

Closing out the record and breathing new life into a Confession mainstay is Habstrakt's rework of Tchami's "After Life" featuring Stacey Barthe. The revered 2015 track maintains parts of its memorable lines before it's turned on its head and spun out of control. It is a valiant effort that pays off in the end for Habstrakt, and a satisfying conclusion to a blitz of talent from two esteemed dance labels.

The release of the album coincides with the launch of a collaborative North American Tour between Night Bass and Confession. The 11-city romp kicks off in Denver, stopping along the way in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami, among other cities, before culminating in Washington, D.C. For tickets and tour dates, head here.

