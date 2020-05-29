Tchami Gives Fans Taste of Forthcoming Album with "Born Again" and "Buenos Aires"

CONFESSION head honcho Tchami has returned with two new heaters, "Born Again" and "Buenos Aires." These singles are the latest look at his forthcoming debut album Year Zero.

"Born Again" is a catchy dancefloor anthem that's set to make its way around the festival circuit. The distorted vocal sample fits perfectly atop the minimalistic bassline and percussion, creating a true CONFESSION vibe. "Buenos Aires" amps up the energy with an even more infectious vocal sample that Tchami masterfully transforms into the melody of the tune, helping create a joyous feeling about the track. Undoubtedly, these two tracks will sate the cravings of longtime fans who have been patiently waiting for a full-length album from Tchami.

Tchami has cemented his legacy in dance music as one of the forefathers of future house. The French producer has consistently stayed in the spotlight since dropping his smash "Promesses" with Kaleem Taylor in 2015. His meteoric rise was propelled even further with the release of his hits "Prophecy," "After Life," and "Adieu." Tchami also recently contributed to the production of Lady Gaga's single "Rain On Me" from her Chromatica album, also released today.

