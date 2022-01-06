Skip to main content
Tchami and AC Slater's Labels to Kick Off Joint Tour With Collaborative Album Release

The "Confession x Night Bass" album will include music by BIJOU, Habstrakt, Nostalgix and more.

Househeads, rejoice. 

Not only are flag-bearers Tchami and AC Slater about to hit the road together, but they're also bringing together top talent from their record labels, Confession and Night Bass, for a massive collaborative album. 

Due January 14th, the Confession x Night Bass release is perfectly timed with the Denver kickoff date of an eponymous tour. According to social media teasers, the album will include music by BIJOU, Habstrakt, Nostalgix, Blossom, Capozzi and MASTERIA, among others. Many of them will join the pair of label heads on the road as a rotating slate of supporting talent.

"Get ready to hear heat from all of your favorites," Tchami wrote on Instagram. "Couldn’t be more excited to kick off the new year with my Confession & Night Bass family!" AC Slater added. 

Lights All Night 2021_brphotoco8
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Dazzling NYE 2021 Celebration at Lights All Night Dallas

ILLENIUM, deadmau5, DJ Snake and more performed at the rapturous NYE music festival in Dallas.

4 hours ago
avicii
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Experience Avicii's Music In VR With Revamped Rhythm Game

The "AVICII Invector: Encore Edition" rhythm game is coming to Meta Quest 2, formerly the Oculus Quest 2, in late January.

5 hours ago

You can check out the full "Confession vs Night Bass" tour schedule below and grab tickets here

Nightbassvsconfession_01

