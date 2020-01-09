Tchami to Release Remix of Diplo and Valentino Khan's "JustYourSoul"

Diplo and Valentino Khan struck a chord with house fans when they released "JustYourSoul" last summer, and a new rendition of the song is about to reach even more of them. French underground house figurehead Tchami has given his unique touch to the track with a remix due out Friday, January 10th via Mad Decent.

None of the aforementioned artists have shared a preview clip of the Tchami (real name Martin Joseph Léonard Bresso) remix of "JustYourSoul." Instead, Valentino Khan simply lived up to his penchant for video tomfoolery with a tongue-in-cheek announcement clip.

Bresso's remix of "JustYourSoul" will not be the only time in recent memory that he and Valentino Khan have crossed paths on music. The shoe was on the other foot in October when the latter artist remixed the former's single, "Rainforest."

Bresso will kick off his Elevation North America Tour with a performance at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio on February 25th.

