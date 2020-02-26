Tchami Drops "Ghosts" ft. HANA and "Proud" ft. Daecolm from Debut Album

Last week Tchami excited his fans by announcing that his first-ever studio length album was coming at long last. Mere days later he's already shared two singles from the effort: "Ghosts" featuring HANA and "Proud" featuring Daecolm.

"Ghosts" sees the Parisian DJ/producer double down on the ethereal style of house he's come to favor as of late. "Proud" exhibits somewhat more worldly flair, with Daecolm's soulful verses framed by melodies seemingly inspired by exotic settings.

Tchami (real name Martin Bresso) inspired a wave of future house artists with singles like "Go Deep" and "Promesses" before launching his own record label, Confession, in 2015. Since then, he's provided a platform for such talent as ANGELZ, Malaa, Jace Mek and Dustycloud.

Bresso still has yet to announce a title, release date or any other information regarding his upcoming debut album. He recently kicked off his Elevation North American Tour, which will continue with a show at London Music Hall in London, Ontario, Canada on Thursday, February 27th.

H/T: Your EDM

