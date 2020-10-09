Tchami Taps Gunna for Fresh Album Single “Praise”

Widely recognized as one of the pioneers of the future house genre, French super-producer Tchami has cemented himself in the scene over the past years with his uncanny ability to shake up the dance-floor and produce tasteful four-on-the-floor gems. In 2020 alone, Tchami has co-produced four tracks off Lady Gaga’s latest album Chromatica—including "Rain On Me," a massive collaboration with Ariana Grande—and has shared a handful of singles in anticipation of his debut album, Year Zero.

Marking his 6th original release this year, Tchami has teamed with rapper Gunna to deliver “Praise,” yet another infectious dance anthem. No stranger to electronic collaborations, since he worked alongside NGHTMRE on the braggadocious trap single “CASH COW” last year, Gunna is able to complement Tchami’s instrumental perfectly. His smooth bars work wonders on top of the producer’s atmospheric production before a minimal yet hard-hitting drop takes over, offering groovy basslines and tasteful leads.

Listen to "Praise" below.

