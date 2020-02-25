Tchami and BloodPop® Co-Produced Lady Gaga's Next Single, "Stupid Love"

Tchami and BloodPop®'s previous work with Lady Gaga looks to have blossomed into a long-term relationship. After the two producers teamed up with Boys Noize on her 2019 HAUS Laboratories ad, they have co-produced a single from her upcoming sixth album titled "Stupid Love" which will arrive on Friday, February 28th, 2020.

Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) tweeted a billboard ad sharing the announcement. At the time of writing, no teaser clips are available for "Stupid Love" or any other songs on her as-yet-untitled sixth album.

BloodPop® (real name Michael Tucker) has aided such pop musicians as Justin Bieber and Madonna over the course of his career. Tchami (real name Martin Bresso) has carved out more of an electronic music-specific niche. Prior to providing a platform for up-and-coming talent via his Confession imprint, he was instrumental to the rise of the future house genre.

Germanotta has yet to announce a title, release date, tracklist or any other details of her upcoming album at the time of writing.

