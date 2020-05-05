Tchami Showcases Eclectic, House-Driven Remix Package for "Proud"

Back in February, Tchami dropped two of the lead singles from his forthcoming debut album. At the time, one of them was the atmospheric "Proud" featuring Daecolm. Now, Tchami has shared six unique takes on the song in the official "Proud" remix package, which features DOGMA, Hooders, TRACE, Steffan Clay, Kohmi, and DJ Craze.

Despite being primarily a house-centric package, this lineup of remixers found plenty of room to explore and craft their own unique offerings. DOGMA starts things off working in a very danceable bassline and lofting melodies. Hooders brings in an increasingly intricate drum arrangement into his version with a bass-driven melody. TRACE gave added attention to the lead, crafting a quick-cutting synth running through an ethereal vocal backdrop. The remixes from Steffan Clay and Kohmi are sure to please future house fanatics, with driving, twangy basslines and distorted vocal chops that could fit stylistically within the scope of a Tchami set.

For a version that's truly out of the box, the drum & bass remix from DJ Craze makes for a mind-bending listen. The transformative rework incorporates a gnarling bassline that's instantly gripping.

Released at the same time as "Proud," Tchami's "Ghosts" could very well be next on the remix block in the coming weeks as we await more music from his album. The French producer has not yet announced a release date for his forthcoming debut LP.

