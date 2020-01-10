Tchami Gives His Touch to Diplo and Valentino Khan's "JustYourSoul"

When Valentino Khan revealed on Thursday that his Diplo collaboration, "JustYourSoul," had received the Tchami treatment, he left fans in the dark as to what it might sound like. Now that the French underground house figurehead's remix is out, it's safe to say it'll find its way into plenty of DJ sets throughout 2020.

As with countless other Tchami (real name Martin Joseph Léonard Bresso) tracks, his "JustYourSoul" remix exhibits distinct classic house influences. At the drop, however, it gets grimy. The Confession label boss injected just enough bass to hold the average festivalgoer's attention, but with the kind of groove that keeps the old heads dancing.

Bresso and Khan are no strangers to the four-on-the-floor formula - and Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) has been known to dabble himself. The latter artist has dove down that particular rabbit hole more than ever as of late with the 2019 launch of his house label, Higher Ground.

Stream or download the Tchami remix of Diplo and Valentino Khan's "JustYourSoul" via Mad Decent across platforms here.

FOLLOW TCHAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamTchami

Twitter: twitter.com/iamTchami

Instagram: instagram.com/tchami

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/iamtchami

FOLLOW VALENTINO KHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/ValentinoKhan

Twitter: twitter.com/valentinokhan

Instagram: instagram.com/valentinokhan

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/valentinokhan

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/diplo