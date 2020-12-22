Tchami Brings the House With Sunrise Set Atop Miami's One Thousand Museum

Even though we get closer to live music by the day, livestreams have served to keep dance music fans sane during the concert drought. One of the latest artists to deliver a new set for the bored masses is Tchami. Unlike many sets you've seen in the past couple of months, his Insomniac-powered performance was recorded on the helipad of the gigantic One Thousand Museum condominium in Miami.

Thankfully he's not afraid of heights as the helipad sits on top of one of the tallest buildings in the city. From his 707-foot vantage point, the video shows a side of the city rooted in the history of dance music that few may have ever seen. Combined with his energetic sound, the scenic mix is perfect for a wild night in lockdown or a much-needed jolt in the morning.

Tchami packed a lot of hits into his early morning performance. The tracklist shows that most of the music is either an original or a remix from Tchami himself with some collaborations and remixes from friends and fellow producers sprinkled in. Celebrating both his early and later work, the setlist features tracks such as "Praise" with Gunna, "All On Me" with ZHU, and even an unreleased ID from the French house star.

Check out Tchami's entire hourlong sunrise set from the roof of the One Thousand Museum in Miami below, courtesy of Insomniac.

