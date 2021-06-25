Listen to Tchami's Dazzling, 19-Track "Year Zero" Remix Album

Tchami has unveiled 19—yes, 19—brilliant reworks of music from his debut album, Year Zero.

There's no doubt that longtime fans of the French future house pioneer will rock out to the expansive album, which explores house music and its many sub-genres with fluid precision.

Standouts from the album are aplenty. Tchami was smart to tap blossoming Mind of a Genius artist Mindchatter, whose edit of "Heartless" (with Chace) kicks off the record with a hypnotic punch. Galantis and Bali Bandits join forces for a saccharine, disco-inspired rendition of "Buenos Aires," a track that ANGELZ takes into rave territory with a four-to-the-floor, 150 BPM hyper-house rework.

Dirtybird cofounder Justin Martin offers up a foot-tapping deep house edit of "Shine On" (featuring Chuck "The Voice" Roberts and George Banton) while Tchami hopped on remix duties for Year Zero cut "Sweet Savage" (with Ant Clemons), tapping French compatriot Movenchy for a sultry breakbeat interpretation.

It's Jace Mek and KIYA, however, who disrupt the album's house music sensibilities. The former approached "Monseigneur" (with Tony Romera) with his typically quirky approach to sound design and dropped a menacing midtempo rework while the latter twisted "All On Me" (with ZHU) into a drum & bass stomper.

Check out the expansive Year Zero remix bundle below.

"Piecing the Year Zero remix album together was a lot of fun and I’m glad to have all artists that I envisioned on it," Tchami explained in a press release. "If you think about it, I’ve listened to the original tracks for more than two years and I was really curious as to what some of my favourite producers could make of it. As you can imagine, there are very different vibes in this remix album and I hope you’ll be able to hear the album with a different ear and of course, an open mind."

You can find Tchami's new remix album on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW TCHAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamTchami

Twitter: twitter.com/iamTchami

Instagram: instagram.com/tchami

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/30ORbPE