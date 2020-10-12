Tchami's Upcoming Debut Album Features a Collab With ZHU: See the Full "Year Zero" Tracklist

Tchami's debut album has been a long time coming. After many months of teasing the record, the renowned DJ and house music producer is finally on the verge of releasing Year Zero. Now, the album is available for pre-order, and along with it came the unveiling of its official tracklist.

The tracklist reveals a number of mouthwatering collaborations, including one with electronic music superstar ZHU. Included among the record's 16 tracks are additional joint efforts with chart-topping rapper Gunna, Chinese dance music prodigy Chace, house music legend Todd Edwards, and vocalist Stacy Barthe, who featured on Tchami's breakthrough 2015 single "After Life."

In the months leading up to the album's release, Tchami has remained nothing short of prolific. In addition to producing a number of songs on Lady Gaga's historic Chromatica LP, he released a slew of Year Zero singles, including "Born Again," "Buenos Aires," and the Gunna-assisted "Praise."

Year Zero officially drops in full on October 23rd, 2020. You can pre-save the album here and check out the tracklist below, courtesy of Apple Music.

Year Zero Tracklist:

1) Heartless (feat. Chace)

2) Proud (feat. Daecolm)

3) Toxic Love

4) Buenos Aires

5) Praise (feat. Gunna)

6) Shine On

7) All On Me (feat. ZHU)

8) The Light

9) Sweet Savage

10) Monseigneur (feat. Tony Romera)

11) Rebirth (feat. Stacy Barthe)

12) Born Again

13) Ain't That Kind of Friend

14) Ghosts (feat. Hana)

15) Faith (feat. Marlena Shaw)

16) Damaged Hearted (feat. Todd Edwards)

