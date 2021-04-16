Watch the Choreographed Music Video for Tchami and ZHU's "All On Me"

Watch the Choreographed Music Video for Tchami and ZHU's "All On Me"

The track is a fan-favourite from Tchami's debut album, "Year Zero."

In October of 2020, Tchami released his highly anticipated debut album, Year Zero. The 16-track collection featured collaborationa with several high-profile artists, including Ant Clemons and Gunna, among others. 

One of the standout tracks from the album, "All On Me," was created with the enigmatic electronic artist ZHU. Together the two produced a tune that's both soft and sonic, with bass-heavy breaks throughout. The video below highlights these qualities in a truly artistic way.

The music video for "All On Me" was directed by Alex Loucas—also known as Grizz Lee—who has worked with heavy-hitters in the industry such as Nicki Minaj, RiFF RAFF, Major Lazer, and more. Lee is best known for his brooding yet poetic style in short films and music videos, making him an excellent choice for this nuanced production.

Beyond the aural elements, the video showcases a mesmerizing contemporary dance routine that was professionally choreographed by Amy Gardner. Gardner is an internationally renowned choreographer whose work spills into many mediums, including projects for film, television, live performance, and multimedia. She too has collaborated with some A-list artists such as Justin Bieber, Prince, and Madonna, among countless others. 

Gardner's work masterfully intertwines storytelling with contemporary dance movements to create a cinematic experience for the viewer. In "All On Me," she has expertly executed a choreographic tale that tells the story of a woman's unexpected journey.

