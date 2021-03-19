Technasia's New Single Features WhatsApp Voice Memos from Fans: Listen

It's been five years since we last heard from the Parisian techno star.

The techno community has been missing a singular figure since the Parisian DJ Technasia went silent. It has been five long years since he dropped the 2015 collaboration "Suga" with Green Velvet, but the dry spell is finally over. Technasia has made his triumphant return to Toolroom Records with the club-ready single "Bring It Back."

The track is an homage to the current state of dance music. Since Technasia left on hiatus, the scene has changed drastically with COVID-19 bringing live music to a standstill. "Bring It Back" embodies the sentiment we all are feeling: we want club culture back.

The creative process to form the single is unlike anything we've heard, calling on his fellow Toolroom family to send voice notes of what they miss about electronic music, clubbing, festivals, and nightlife. To do so, he used WhatsApp to compile all of the fan submissions and overlaid them atop a steady tech house beat.

While Technasia has been quiet on the production front, "Suga" has recently seen a lot of love. Over the last year, the track has received exclusive remixes from Detlef, David Penn, and Siege, reigniting the hype for one of Toolroom's biggest tracks to date.

You can stream "Bring It Back" across all platforms here.

