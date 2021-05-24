Technotronic's Iconic "Pump Up The Jam" Gets Official 2021 Remix From Hugo Cantarra

There's nothing like a little bit of house music to chase away the Monday blues, and French producer Hugo Cantarra has got you covered with his newly minted remix of Technotronic's "Pump Up The Jam." Released May 21st via Universal Music Belgium, Cantarra's deep house rework of the 1989 hip-house hit comes in both edited and extended cuts.

With its instantly recognizable beat motifs and iconic lyrics, "Pump Up The Jam" is a tricky challenge when it comes to reshaping its stems into something new. For Cantarra, this meant producing a thick layer of bass along with chugging synths. This combination builds intensity into the remix's compelling house drop, arranged around the original track's topline and classic percussion rhythm.

A longtime staple in the French house and techno club scenes, Cantarra has also released a host of unofficial remixes on SoundCloud. Recent offerings include reworks of "everything i wanted" by Billie Eilish, "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo and "Fever" by Dua Lipa and Angèle.

"Pump Up The Jam" was notably featured in the 1996 cult classic basketball movie Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang. With the film's LeBron James-led sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, scheduled to premiere on July 16th, Cantarra's remix couldn't have been more perfectly timed. It also comes on the heels of the release of "We Win" by Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby and Just Blaze, the lead single off the forthcoming film's soundtrack.

