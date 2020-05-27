Listen to This EP Created with Recordings of Birds from Renowned Producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

When Alfred Hitchcock released his legendary 1963 horror film "The Birds," he portrayed our graceful, winged friends as vicious birds of prey hellbent on gouging out the eyes of humans. Renowned British electronic producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED), on the other hand, went the opposite route, using them as an elegant source of inspiration for his ambient I Can Hear The Birds EP.

Spanning four tracks, the project represents a departure from TEED's sound, but that doesn't make it any less striking. Eschewing his penchant for indietronica and UK garage flavors, I Can Hear The Birds is a scintillating song-cycle of ambient ballads that uses field recordings of warbling birdsongs as each track's backbone.

The tapes were inspired by and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown, but it's important to note that TEED did not break quarantine to record them, as they were curated from friends of his.

"On March 22nd a friend sent me a recording of the birds that were keeping her awake in the Canary Islands," said TEED. "It was early in this story and anxiety was high, so I took the recording and made some music to it as a present to send back, a hug, and an exercise to take my mind off the obvious.”

He also expounded on the title of the EP, sttaing that it was initially inspired by a child's drawing. “On April 15th my friend Jon Wright of Sports Banger, aware of my project, showed me a drawing a kid had done on the letter Boris Johnson had sent out to every UK household,” he said. “On it were colourful birds and ‘bum face boris bollocks’. Also the words ‘I can hear the birds again’. So I took that as a sign that I should finish this music and release it as an EP called ‘I Can Hear The Birds'.”

