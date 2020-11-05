Tep No Enlists Iconic "Return of the Mack" Singer Mark Morrison for Sun-Kissed Single [Premiere]

"Return Of The Mack" is perhaps one of the best-known R&B anthems in history. However, Mark Morrison—the man responsible for the hit—is nowhere near finished after the success of his 1996 banger. He's now teamed up with Toronto-based electronic talent Tep No for a new single that's sure to get you in a summer mindset no matter the time of year.

"My Life" is a deep house offering from Tep No, who has still maintained an air of anonymity since he splashed onto the scene in the mid 2010s. Acoustic guitar riffs form a simple, catchy melody that would become an earworm on its own. However, with the vocal stylings of a legend like Morrison, "My Life" is elevated into a bona fide 2020 anthem.

Tep No's latest is a fine addition to his catalogue of low-key, chilled out electronic numbers that teeter on the tropical side of things. "My Life" is sure to become one of the foremost of said tracks, with the staying power of Mark Morrison's R&B-infused vocals.

"My Life" from Tep No and Mark Morrison is out on all major stores and streaming tomorrow, but you can check it out exclusively via EDM.com below.

Pre-save "My Life" here.

