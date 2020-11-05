Tep No Enlists Iconic "Return of the Mack" Singer Mark Morrison for Sun-Kissed Single [Premiere]

Tep No Enlists Iconic "Return of the Mack" Singer Mark Morrison for Sun-Kissed Single [Premiere]

The Mack himself has returned on "My Life," Tep No's latest chilled out offering.
Author:
Publish date:

Jessica Hart

"Return Of The Mack" is perhaps one of the best-known R&B anthems in history. However, Mark Morrison—the man responsible for the hit—is nowhere near finished after the success of his 1996 banger. He's now teamed up with Toronto-based electronic talent Tep No for a new single that's sure to get you in a summer mindset no matter the time of year.

"My Life" is a deep house offering from Tep No, who has still maintained an air of anonymity since he splashed onto the scene in the mid 2010s. Acoustic guitar riffs form a simple, catchy melody that would become an earworm on its own. However, with the vocal stylings of a legend like Morrison, "My Life" is elevated into a bona fide 2020 anthem. 

Tep No's latest is a fine addition to his catalogue of low-key, chilled out electronic numbers that teeter on the tropical side of things. "My Life" is sure to become one of the foremost of said tracks, with the staying power of Mark Morrison's R&B-infused vocals. 

"My Life" from Tep No and Mark Morrison is out on all major stores and streaming tomorrow, but you can check it out exclusively via EDM.com below.

Pre-save "My Life" here

FOLLOW TEP NO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tepnomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/TepNoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/tepnomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3k0T5Uh

Related

Two Friends
MUSIC RELEASES

Two Friends Wish You "No Drama" with Latest Single

The duo's latest single, "No Drama" featuring Kid Quill, is out via Lowly.

adventure club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Return With Emotive New Single, "Broken Love" [Premiere]

Are all these new Adventure Club singles hinting at something?

vanic flay
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Vanic and K.Flay Premiere Melancholy New Single, "So Slow"

The talented Vanic returns from a short break with a new K.Flay collaboration.

camo mefjus
MUSIC RELEASES

Camo & Krooked Team Up With Mefjus for Haunting Single "No Tomorrow"

The dark and brooding single featuring Sophie Lindinger is the first of a new Camo & Krooked EP of the same name.

ray volpe (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Returns to Never Say Die with "Insane" and "Turbo Kid" [Premiere]

The two-track release boasts some of Ray Volpe's finest work yet.

Artwork - DEMUR - Fight No Longer - 5.22.20
MUSIC RELEASES

DEMUR Makes Triumphant Return with New Single "Fight No Longer"

DEMUR broke his promise.

Tep No - Like A Virgin (COVER ART) [Ultra Records]
MUSIC RELEASES

Tep No Gives a Nod to Madonna in Sexy New Single "Like a Virgin"

Tep No's "Like A Virgin" on Ultra Music is a seductive and beautifully unique homage to Madonna's 1984 hit record.

Seven Lions Crystal Skies Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Jason Ross Reunite, Enlist Crystal Skies for "Foolish Of Me" [Premiere]

The follow-up to 2018's "Ocean" is just as epic as its predecessor.