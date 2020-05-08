Getter Drops Glossy New Album "HOT VODKA 1" Under Hip-Hop Alias Terror Reid

Prolific bass music producer Getter today released a brand new album under his hip-hop alter ego, Terror Reid.

The project, titled HOT VODKA 1, is a masterfully produced song-cycle of glossy, nostalgic hip-hop tunes that are akin to cognac and satin sheets. Spanning seven tracks, the project also flaunts collaborations with fellow hip-hop acts Pouya, Bobby Raps, and Eliozie.

Over the years, Getter has steadfastly solidified himself as a bona fide Renaissance man. Perhaps best known for his elite work in trap and dubstep music, his technically pristine production and innate versatility allow him to dip his toes into other genres, crossing over into the mainstream with flying colors.

Such is the case with his Terror Reid project, which only reinforces his reputation as a genuine musical polymath. Between his impressive hip-hop chops, his unrivaled skill set in bass music production, and the stunningly innovative approach to electronic music he demonstrated in his Visceral LP, Getter will be turning heads for years to come.

You can stream or download HOT VODKA 1 on your favorite platforms here.

