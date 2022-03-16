Skip to main content
Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"

Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"

The feel-good future house tune arrives by way of Play Records.

The feel-good future house tune arrives by way of Play Records.

With an impressive 30 years of music production under his belt, Danish DJ Terry Golden is a veteran talent that has adapted his sound year after year to keep it fresh.

This time around, Golden has opted for a future house track that doubles as a dance-pop production. Out now by way of Canada's Play Records, "Save Me" showcases the stunning vocals of American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen, whose voice is as potent as ever.

Enlisting the singer-songwriter was a shrewd move, as pairing Rosen's vocal hooks with Golden's feel-good soundscapes makes for an infectious and electrifying club track. As a vocal-driven dance gem, "Save Me" would fit on both the mainstage and contemporary dance radio.

You can listen to "Save Me" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Terry Golden 4_Black
MUSIC RELEASES

Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"

The feel-good future house tune arrives by way of Play Records.

By EDM.com Staff11 seconds ago
lost lands
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album

The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.

By Nick Yopko21 hours ago
elon musk grimes
NEWS

Grimes and Elon Musk Secretly Had a Second Baby In December 2021

The name isn't quite as strange as their first child—but still strange.

By Lennon Cihak21 hours ago

Golden produces his own signature sound as he merges different techniques and aural experiences to create captivating music. Golden’s sound is best described as a powerful mixture of big room, trance, house, and progressive.

Over the years, some of Golden's musical influences have included Armin van Buuren, Tiësto and—more recently—David Guetta and MORTEN’s future rave sound. Overall, Golden’s hunger for success in the scene has been a driving force all these years. He has made himself known along the way, with radio support from the likes of David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Hardwell. 

Golden also recently achieved a personal milestone, having reached the 27th episode of his radio show, the "Art of Rave." You can check out his show here.

FOLLOW TERRY GOLDEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJTerryGolden
Twitter: twitter.com/djterrygolden
Instagram: instagram.com/djterrygolden
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Jc9VwL

FOLLOW ROBBIE ROSEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/robbierosenlive
Twitter: twitter.com/robbierosenlive
Instagram: instagram.com/robbierosenlive
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tuCIaT

Related

1500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

MuhBoi Drops Trippy Electronic Album "There Is No God In Apple Land"

The record arrives by way of good, Soft. Records.

pjimage (80)
MUSIC RELEASES

Jaycen A'mour and Rave Radio Spread the Love with Bass House Single "Make Me Feel"

The Australian/New Zealand duo dropped a fiery bass house heater.

K1 6143 PhotoBy Marcus Maschwitz
MUSIC RELEASES

Kennedy One Drops Hypnotic Progressive House Single "Drive"

A mesmeric house tune perfect to get lost to on a long, late-night drive.

Todd Terry
MUSIC RELEASES

House Music Legend Todd Terry Drops New Single "Jammin"

Decades later, the fabled house producer is still going strong.

Wasback
MUSIC RELEASES

Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"

"Virus" is a timely tune with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Disco Fries and SM1LO Drop Hedonistic House Anthem "Up Til Light"

"Up Til Light" is a future house stunner fit for the grandiose nature of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Mel Ody
MUSIC RELEASES

Mel Ody Enlists Like Lions for Impactful Cut, “Oizys”

The rising producer couldn’t have started 2020 in a better way.

Whiskers x Starceed
MUSIC RELEASES

Whiskers and Starceed Drop Hard-Hitting Dubstep Banger "Reality" on WaterShip Records

"Reality" arrives by way of WaterShip Records.