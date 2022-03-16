Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"

With an impressive 30 years of music production under his belt, Danish DJ Terry Golden is a veteran talent that has adapted his sound year after year to keep it fresh.

This time around, Golden has opted for a future house track that doubles as a dance-pop production. Out now by way of Canada's Play Records, "Save Me" showcases the stunning vocals of American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen, whose voice is as potent as ever.

Enlisting the singer-songwriter was a shrewd move, as pairing Rosen's vocal hooks with Golden's feel-good soundscapes makes for an infectious and electrifying club track. As a vocal-driven dance gem, "Save Me" would fit on both the mainstage and contemporary dance radio.

You can listen to "Save Me" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Golden produces his own signature sound as he merges different techniques and aural experiences to create captivating music. Golden’s sound is best described as a powerful mixture of big room, trance, house, and progressive.

Over the years, some of Golden's musical influences have included Armin van Buuren, Tiësto and—more recently—David Guetta and MORTEN’s future rave sound. Overall, Golden’s hunger for success in the scene has been a driving force all these years. He has made himself known along the way, with radio support from the likes of David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Hardwell.

Golden also recently achieved a personal milestone, having reached the 27th episode of his radio show, the "Art of Rave." You can check out his show here.

FOLLOW TERRY GOLDEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJTerryGolden

Twitter: twitter.com/djterrygolden

Instagram: instagram.com/djterrygolden

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Jc9VwL

FOLLOW ROBBIE ROSEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/robbierosenlive

Twitter: twitter.com/robbierosenlive

Instagram: instagram.com/robbierosenlive

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tuCIaT