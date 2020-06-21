Listen to deadmau5's Alias TESTPILOT's Full Set from Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-a-Thon

While COVID-19 has made it difficult to enjoy live music without the use of drive-in theaters or socially distanced events, many artists and promoters have made the jump to the livestreaming world in an effort to deliver music to the masses. Not known for modest production, Insomniac naturally took things a step further and hosted entire virtual events complete with festival-grade lighting rigs and displays.

Following their EDC Las Vegas-inspired iteration back in May, Pasquale Rotella and company took on their Pacific Northwest party for this weekend's Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-a-Thon. Fans got to witness performances from 3LAU, LUCII, YehMe2, and more all before a closing performance from deadmau5's techno alter ego, TESTPILOT.

Fortunately for those who couldn't tune in, someone uploaded the entire set from the maskless EDM superstar. Stepping outside the mostly progressive house sound of his main project, his alias gives fans a different look at the man behind the cube. You can listen to the set in full below.

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-a-Thon runs June 20th to 21st from 6PM PDT to 12AM PST (9PM ET to 3AM ET). You can join in on the fun with the second day of the stream here.

