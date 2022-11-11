Skip to main content
The Blessed Madonna Drops First New Single In 5 Years, "Serotonin Moonbeams"

The Blessed Madonna is also said to be recording her debut album.

Eva Pentel

The Blessed Madonna is back with her first new single in five years, “Serotonin Moonbeams."

Backed by defiant, sassy vocals from Uffie, the track is bursting with disco-house fervor. Its cathartic bridge, "Serotonin got me screaming, 'love, love, love, love," lends to a rapturous anthem that celebrates the intrinsic bonds we're able to create "when serotonal conditions are right."

"We talked about what it was like to fall in love in the Vicks Vapo-rub, candy-soaked raves of the 90s. It's about 'cuddle puddles' and the intense emotional, physical and spiritual connections that can form when serotonal conditions are right," said The Blessed Madonna in a statement. “Barriers that might exist in a normal dating atmosphere evaporate and strangers can become intimate and beloved figures in an instant."

"Serotonin Moonbeams" is The Blessed Madonna's first original track since 2017’s "He Is The Voice I Hear." According to a press release, she is now planning a series of new releases and she's rumored to be recording her debut album.

Listen to the new track, which was in heavy rotation in The Blessed Madonna's DJ sets over the summer, below and stream it here.

FOLLOW THE BLESSED MADONNA:

Facebook: facebook.com/theblessedmadonna
Twitter: twitter.com/blessed_madonna
Instagram: instagram.com/blessed_madonna
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gVJNs3

