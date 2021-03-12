The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE Team Up for Relentless Electro House Anthem "Jericho"

In January, JACKNIFE took the stage at Eatons Hall in Brisbane and previewed a monster collaboration with The Bloody Beetroots, which the Italian artist later confirmed in a separate Instagram post. Just a few months later, their single "Jericho" has arrived via Tiësto's Musical Freedom.

"Jericho" adopts both The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE's signature sounds, blending the former's taste for electro with the latter's penchant for bass house. The track is relentless from front to back, striking listeners with a flurry of synths that float atop a pounding bassline. "Jericho" will serve as a hype-inducing weapon in both artists' setlists for years to come.

Although The Bloody Beetroots has already experienced a long and illustrious career, JACKNIFE is just getting started. The Australian producer's latest release is yet another monster collaboration following works with BIJOU and Malaa, among others. Keep an eye on the budding talent.

Find "Jericho" on all streaming platforms here and check out the music video below.

