Listen to a Preview of The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE's Massive Unreleased Collab, "Jericho"

Listen to a Preview of The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE's Massive Unreleased Collab, "Jericho"

JACKNIFE recently debuted the track at Brisbane's Eatons Hill Hotel.
Author:
Publish date:

New music from dance-punk legend The Bloody Beetroots has been rare as of late, but longtime fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Australian producer JACKNIFE debuted their forthcoming collaboration.

The rising young gun, who has released music with Malaa and BIJOU, among others, recently took the stage at Brisbane's Eatons Hill Hotel for the venue's 10th Anniversary NYD party. He threw down to ring in the new year and unveiled the blistering new collaboration, which has the feel of a classic Beetroots electro banger. Check out a preview below.

The Bloody Beetroots shared a preview of his own, confirming the song's title, "Jericho." The fabled Italian electronic music producer only released two original tracks  in 2020, teaming up with Devault for the minimal electro jam "Hold On" in March before joining forces with activist Shea Diamond, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, and legendary Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a song called "Stand Up" in July.

Dance music fans in Australia recently celebrated the return of festivals in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to ABC News, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were zero cases of COVID-19 transmission Australia-wide on January 13th. An October 2020 BBC report also notes that Australia's response to the virus was "light years ahead" of the US and the UK and that Melbourne—the country's cultural capital—has emerged as a world leader in disease suppression.

FOLLOW THE BLOODY BEETROOTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thebloodybeetroots
Twitter: twitter.com/BloodyBeetroots
Instagram: instagram.com/thebloodybeetrootsofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sroMLX

FOLLOW JACKNIFE:

Facebook: facebook.com/JACKNIFEMUSIC
Twitter: twitter.com/JACKNIFEmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/jacknifemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/38OXXcZ

Related

shocktwo
MUSIC RELEASES

ShockOne Makes His Monstercat Debut with The Bloody Beetroots Collab

The Australian producer is back in a big way with "Run," and a new album out on the horizon.

Bloody Beetroots Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and Steve Aoki Celebrate 10th Anniversary of "Warp"

Handwritten commentary by Steve Aoki and Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo aka The Bloody Beetroots to accompany the 10th Anniversary of "Warp" limited-edition vinyl

B_12-18_9843
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and Ephwurd Release High-Octane Track "Wildchild"

This is the first single off The Bloody Beetroots' forthcoming album, Heavy

image
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and Zhu Drop Dark and Trippy New Single "Zoning"

The two mysterious producers take you on a psychedelic journey

Bloody Beetroots
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots Return from Hiatus with an Electrifying Album "The Great Electronic Swindle" [LISTEN]

Sir Bob is at it again!

Stand Up - artists
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots, Tom Morello, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, and Shea Diamond Join Forces for "Stand Up"

The mega-collaboration's proceeds will be donated to organizations fighting for racial justice.

Devault and The Bloody Beetroots
MUSIC RELEASES

DEVAULT and The Blood Beetroots Release "Hold On"

"Hold On" is the first single from DEVAULT's upcoming EP, Ruby.

27866992_757347057795845_6567005522726468059_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Made By Tsuki Premiers Bloody Beetroots ft. Steve Aoki "Warp 1.9" Remix [Listen]

Made By Tsuki drops revamps a classic