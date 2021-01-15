Listen to a Preview of The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE's Massive Unreleased Collab, "Jericho"

New music from dance-punk legend The Bloody Beetroots has been rare as of late, but longtime fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Australian producer JACKNIFE debuted their forthcoming collaboration.

The rising young gun, who has released music with Malaa and BIJOU, among others, recently took the stage at Brisbane's Eatons Hill Hotel for the venue's 10th Anniversary NYD party. He threw down to ring in the new year and unveiled the blistering new collaboration, which has the feel of a classic Beetroots electro banger. Check out a preview below.

The Bloody Beetroots shared a preview of his own, confirming the song's title, "Jericho." The fabled Italian electronic music producer only released two original tracks in 2020, teaming up with Devault for the minimal electro jam "Hold On" in March before joining forces with activist Shea Diamond, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, and legendary Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a song called "Stand Up" in July.

Dance music fans in Australia recently celebrated the return of festivals in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to ABC News, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were zero cases of COVID-19 transmission Australia-wide on January 13th. An October 2020 BBC report also notes that Australia's response to the virus was "light years ahead" of the US and the UK and that Melbourne—the country's cultural capital—has emerged as a world leader in disease suppression.

