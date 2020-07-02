The Bloody Beetroots, Tom Morello, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, and Shea Diamond Join Forces for "Stand Up"

Amid social turmoil and demands for racial justice in the United States and beyond, many activists, politicians, musicians, and celebrities have been speaking out in support of efforts geared toward positive change.

A group of veteran musicians and activists have teamed up to voice their ongoing support and create a song to further raise awareness of the fight for social justice. Electro pioneer The Bloody Beetroots, artist and activist Shea Diamond, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, and Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitar legend Tom Morello have joined forces for "Stand Up," an anthem demanding social justice.

Driven by the solidarity shown at a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown of Livertyville, Illinois, Morello was inspired and ready to write. "I reached out to Dan from Imagine Dragons," he said. "The Bloody Beetroots and I had conjured a slamming track and within 24 hours Dan had sent back a completed vocal. We got Shea Diamond, a Black transgender woman with a long history of activism, on the track and the coalition was complete.”

"This is a proud moment in music history, and I feel honored to be a part of such an important song during this climate… we need to know where everyone stands in the music community, as music is an essential tool that can change the hearts and minds of so many," Diamond added.

"It is during times of turmoil and upheaval that we musicians have the responsibility to accelerate change with a loud and strong message for a better present and future," said Bob Rifo of The Bloody Beetroots. "Today we can change this planet. This is our time. This is our turn."

The song's message of upheaval and solidarity clearly speaks for itself, but each artist has also chosen an organization that fights for justice to donate 100% of the track's proceeds to. Those organizations are the NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

"Stand Up" is out now and can be found here.