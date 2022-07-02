Skip to main content
The Chainsmokers and Bob Moses Drop Heartfelt House Single, "Why Can't You Wait"

The Chainsmokers and Bob Moses Drop Heartfelt House Single, "Why Can't You Wait"

The Chainsmokers & Bob Moses delivered expediently on their recently teased collaborative debut.

Press/Julio Enriquez

The Chainsmokers & Bob Moses delivered expediently on their recently teased collaborative debut.

The Chainsmokers haven't lost the art of shooting their shot.

After the duo privately pitched Bob Moses on a collaboration and publicly teased the proposal on Twitter, fans didn't have to wait long to hear the fruits of their labor. 

"We have this record we did that we are obsessed with and wanted to send it over and see if you guys were open to working on it together," The Chainsmokers told Bob Moses. "Think it's right down your alley and you guys could def take it to the next level."

That record as we now know it is "Why Can't You Wait," a heartstring-tugging plea that appropriately showcases the creative strengths of both dance music duos. Bob Moses fit seamlessly into the creative framework laid down by The Chainsmokers, concocting a melodic groove that mirrors the weight of the track's emotive lyrics. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
NEWS

"A Whole New Direction": Tiësto Says His New Album Will Heavily Embrace House Music

Tiësto said fans can expect a "more housey and more groovy" sound on the forthcoming album.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Pushes Boundaries With New Four Tet-Assisted Single, "Jungle"

As his fall 2022 tour approaches, Fred Again.. has released a stunning single that feeds into the primal depths of his visceral approach to dance music production.

By Tessa Frey4 hours ago
ellie goulding
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: Ellie Goulding Revisits Breakthrough Single "Lights" With New "Sped Up" Version

Before introducing fans to her next chapter, Goulding dug into the vault.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

Moses' Tom Howie and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart find seemingly effortless creative synergy from a songwriting perspective. The two trade verses and harmonize as though it were second nature. 

The Chainsmokers positioned the single as the new opener of their fourth studio album, So Far So Good, in a recent reissue. You can listen to the record in full below.

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers
Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay

FOLLOW BOB MOSES:

Facebook: facebook.com/bobmosesmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/bobmosesmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/bobmosesmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3387taM

Related

bob moses the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

A Collab From Bob Moses and The Chainsmokers Is On the Way: Listen to a Preview

The Chainsmokers said they are "obsessed with" the forthcoming single.

Bob Moses - Love Brand New Artwork
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Release New Single, Announce Third Studio Album, "The Silence In Between"

The Los Angeles duo is planning for a massive year with "Love Brand New" igniting the flame.

BobMoses_Steps_2 by Tommy Lundberg 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Deliver Cathartic Single "Time and Time Again" With Angsty Visualizer: Watch

The tandem signed to Astralwerks, announced 2022 tour dates, and dropped a new single in the same week.

Bob Moses is Jimmy Vallance and Tom Howie. Cr: Lucas.Mk
INTERVIEWS

Bob Moses On Finding Light In the Darkness and New Concept EP "Desire" [Q&A]

Bob Moses open up about the pitfalls of 2020, collaborating with ZHU, and their musical influences.

the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Drop Emotive Single From Upcoming Album: Listen to "Riptide"

The Chainsmokers wrote the track with Whethan, Emily Warren and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

bob moses
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Drop Spellbinding New Single from Forthcoming Concept EP, "The Blame"

The 6-track concept record is due out on August 28th.

maxresdefault
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Joins Forces with ZHU for Forthcoming Album's Titular Track, "Desire"

The two cult favorites put their flairs for drama to good use in their latest release.

The Chainsmokers & NGHTMRE (c) Lucas Taggart
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers and NGHTMRE Link Up for Bass Heavy Single "Save Yourself" [Listen]

NGHTMRE gives The Chainsmokers a heavy dose of bass