The Chainsmokers and Cheyenne Giles Drop Electrifying Club Track, "Make Me Feel"
The Chainsmokers have dropped their first single of 2023, "Make Me Feel," a huge collaboration with virtuosic house music producer Cheyenne Giles. The San Diego-based "big room bounce" producer brings his signature club edge in the new track, out now on Tiësto's Music Freedom imprint.
Entrancing horn samples and a banging four-to-the-floor rhythm are the cornerstones of "Make Me Feel," a radiant dance record and bona fide floor filler. The Chainsmokers and Giles lay down sultry grooves right off the bat before crisp percussion, warm synths and soulful vocal samples blend with precision.
The producers also teamed up with French filmmaker Remi Molettee for a psychedelic shapeshifting music video. You can watch the official "Make Me Feel" video below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
