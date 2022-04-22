The Chainsmokers Drop Emotive Single From Upcoming Album: Listen to "Riptide"
Just weeks from releasing a brand new album, The Chainsmokers have dropped its latest single, a future pop song called "Riptide."
According to the song's liner notes, "Riptide" boasts a formidable list of writers, counting Whethan, Emily Warren and Coldplay's Chris Martin as collaborators. It's a classic Chainsmokers record in terms of its emotive songwriting, which explores the desire to spend as much time with a significant other as possible.
"But if I only get one life, this is what I wanna do," croons The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. "And if I only get one life, I wanna live it with you."
Take a listen to "Riptide" below.
Following "High" and "iPad," "Riptide" is the third single from So Far So Good, which will drop in full on May 13th. The duo recently released a teaser, revealing that the album's title derives from a quote from La Haine, a French crime drama film released in 1995.
"We're more proud of this album than, I think, anything we've ever made," said The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall in the teaser. "It's just because it's so us."
The Chainsmokers also recently hosted a YouTube stream to promote the album, throwing a party live from Pall's kitchen. They performed a few songs off the LP, including an unreleased single called "In Too Deep."
