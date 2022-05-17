With "So Far So Good" The Chainsmokers Harken Back To The Dawn of Their Mainstream Success

Prior to the release of their fourth studio LP, The Chainsmokers triumphantly tweeted "2016 is back."

The declaration, though somewhat ambiguous, loosely set the tone for what to expect from the prolific duo's latest effort, So Far So Good. Harkening back to the era of the duo's breakthrough Collage EP, we're reminded of The Chainsmokers' ability to succinctly craft expressive dance-pop with mainstream success. The declaration would seemingly appear to be a clear acknowledgment of what put the duo on top, and their intentions to reclaim that mantle.

With So Far So Good out in full, the album is every bit as self-reflective, heartfelt, and nostalgic as we'd hoped. From throwing caution to the wind and seizing the moment on the summery "Riptide," to the gloomy closing mea culpa, "Cyanide," The Chainsmokers' have an earworm for all of life's moments.

Likewise, on the production side, the duo hasn't lost the Collage era level of experimentation. Embracing new iterations of their signature future pop, melodic trap, and even vocoder-driven dance-pop, So Far So Good remains grounded in its distinct songwriting while exercising flexibility in its production. It's a balance that's likely to feel all too familiar to fans of the duo, who despite emerging a powerhouse over the last few years, have not taken their foot off the breaks in traversing uncharted creative lanes.

Listen to The Chainsmokers' entire fourth LP, So Far So Good, here.

