Listen to The Chemical Brothers' First New Single in Two Years, "The Darkness That You Fear"

This is the legendary duo's first single since 2019's "No Geography" album.

Since the news that The Chemical Brothers would be returning with their first new single in two years, fans have been clamoring to hear what the legendary duo has in store. The wait is finally over, and "The Darkness That You Fear" has arrived.

The iconic electronic music tandem are in fine form here, flexing their signature trip-hop flair. The balance of dark basslines and warm synths complement each other beautifully, weaving together atop industrial drum programming that turns back the clock to The Chemical Brothers of old.

The Chemical Brothers share their first single in two years, "The Darkness That You Fear." EMI/Virgin Records

"The Darkness That You Fear" follows The Chemical Brothers' 2019 album No Geography. The fabled electronic music act was set to perform at Poland's 2021 Open'er Festival this summer, but organizers pulled the plug due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can stream "The Darkness That You Fear" on streaming platforms here and check out the track below.

