The Funk Hunters Tap ESKEI83 and RUSUR for Hypnotic Bass Track "Hit Like"

The duo have yet again proved they are not to be confined to any singular sound.

Canadian electro-funk duo The Funk Hunters have been making waves this past year, with no sign of slowing down. 

Their latest collaboration “Hit Like," out today via Westwood Recordings, proves yet again that the two are not to be confined to any singular sound. For the new track The Funk Hunters incorporated samples courtesy of world-renowned German turntablist ESKEI83 and textured them with finesse, tipping the cap to the DJ's hip-hop influences.

The Funk Hunters also tapped award-winning singer-songwriter RUSUR, who brings his expert lyricism to "Hit Like." The blossoming young artist infuses the single with hypnotic vocal flair, adding depth to the aggressive, bass-heavy beat while creating a festival-ready tune.

You can find "Hit Like" on streaming platforms here and listen to the song below.

