The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds' "Empire" Gets The Dr. Fresch Treatment

The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds' "Empire" Gets The Dr. Fresch Treatment

"Things will switch" from mid-tempo grime to G-House.
Author:
Publish date:

Galen Oakes

This past October, The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, "Empire." The release was a huge success, amassing nearly 260,000 plays on Spotify in just a few months. Out today on Westwood Recordings, the once-grimy bass track has received a special treatment from the doctor.

Widely known for his "House Call" mix series, the Los Angeles-based artist, Dr. Fresch, was called in to give this mid-tempo masterpiece a tune-up. For this flip, Dr. Fresch chose to revisit his signature style from the G-House era — a deviation from his current hard-hitting fusion of house, hip-hop, and mid-tempo electro.

The key elements of a true G-House track include deep bass, percussive beats, and sinister vocals. In this rendition of "Empire," Dr. Fresch channels his production style from the 2010s while expertly integrating modern bass house sensibilities with finesse. Flowdan's vocals were a perfect fit for the G-House approach. This mix seamlessly removed some of the heavy-hitting instrumentals that gave the track its grimy flare, while still maintaining the ominous undertones of the original. Building on the fundamentals of "Empire," this Fresch take delivers an invigorating new sound with a club-ready feel. 

You can watch the official music video for "Empire" below.

FOLLOW DR. FRESCH:

Facebook: facebook.com/Dr.Fresch
Twitter: twitter.com/DrFresch
Instagram: instagram.com/drfresch
Spotify: spoti.fi/39PH4zn

FOLLOW THE FUNK HUNTERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thefunkhunters
Twitter: twitter.com/thefunkhunters
Instagram: instagram.com/thefunkhunters
Spotify: spoti.fi/2FSOndl

FOLLOW STICKYBUDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Stickybuds
Twitter: twitter.com/djSTICKYBUDS
Instagram: instagram.com/stickybuds
Spotify: spoti.fi/3km3nzq

Related

11.9.17_drFRESCH-020-Edit
MUSIC RELEASES

Dr. Fresch Launches Prescription Records with The Remedy: Volume 1

Dr. Fresch inaugurates his G house and electro-focused label Prescription Records with the debut compilation.

The Funk Hunters & Stickybuds
MUSIC RELEASES

The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds Team Up on Grimy New Bass Track "Empire"

Teaming up for the first time, the Canadian producers delivered a midtempo masterpiece.

BIJOU, Dr. Fresch, Willy Northpole
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU & Dr. Fresch Throw Down for G-House On "Westside (feat. Willy Northpole)"

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch pay homage to their early G-House roots.

Screen Shot 2020-12-17 at 11.53.43 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Spine-Chilling Music Video for Dr. Fresch and Nitti Gritti's "Cold Day In Hell" [Premiere]

The eerie music video stars young makeup artist and drag star @theonlymajor.

Dr. Fresch BIJOU
NEWS

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch Announce Live Stream Tonight Ahead of New Single

Brace yourselves for a heavy dose of house.

NuKid Press Photo 4
MUSIC RELEASES

NuKid Returns to The Prescription Records with Grimy G House Record "Respect"

L.A.-based producer NuKid brings a unique and heavy twist to G house with his new single "Respect" on Dr. Fresch's The Prescription Records

Dr Fresch
MUSIC RELEASES

Insomniac Records PresentsDr. Fresch - No Introduction EP [Listen]

Jaw on the floor.

wolfbiter
MUSIC RELEASES

Wolfbiter's 'The Wave EP' Gets the Remix Treatment

Remixes from PERSES, James Dece, Goldplate, and more are featured, along with a VIP.