The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds' "Empire" Gets The Dr. Fresch Treatment

This past October, The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, "Empire." The release was a huge success, amassing nearly 260,000 plays on Spotify in just a few months. Out today on Westwood Recordings, the once-grimy bass track has received a special treatment from the doctor.

Widely known for his "House Call" mix series, the Los Angeles-based artist, Dr. Fresch, was called in to give this mid-tempo masterpiece a tune-up. For this flip, Dr. Fresch chose to revisit his signature style from the G-House era — a deviation from his current hard-hitting fusion of house, hip-hop, and mid-tempo electro.

The key elements of a true G-House track include deep bass, percussive beats, and sinister vocals. In this rendition of "Empire," Dr. Fresch channels his production style from the 2010s while expertly integrating modern bass house sensibilities with finesse. Flowdan's vocals were a perfect fit for the G-House approach. This mix seamlessly removed some of the heavy-hitting instrumentals that gave the track its grimy flare, while still maintaining the ominous undertones of the original. Building on the fundamentals of "Empire," this Fresch take delivers an invigorating new sound with a club-ready feel.

You can watch the official music video for "Empire" below.

