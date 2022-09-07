The Glitch Mob Usher In a New Creative Era With Riveting Breakbeat Track, "The Flavor"

We're willing to bet you haven't heard The Glitch Mob quite like this before.

The iconic electronic music trio are back with their first new original music in over two years, a stunning track called "The Flavor." A departure from the band's industrial bass sensibilities, "The Flavor" is a riveting ode to 90s breakbeat, chock full of rave leads, frenetic percussion and vintage vocal samples.

"The Flavor" is the lead single from CTRL ALT REALITY, The Glitch Mob's long-awaited fourth album and first since 2018's See Without Eyes. Take a listen below.

The Glitch Mob took to social media to open about their upcoming album, which they likened to the launch of a new creative chapter.

"this next chapter in our artistry is intended to get back to the music, the movement, the dance, the connection of body & sound," the band writes. "we are here to provide an audio experience you feel deep in your soul. we hope you feel this as much as we do. you are all welcomed and loved."

Longtime fans can now catch The Glitch Mob live as they take their album on the road for an eponymous tour. Revered for their use of synthesizers and MIDI controllers in their high-energy performances, the band offered a glimpse into the "rave weaponry" they'll be utilizing onstage:

CTRL ALT REALITY is slated to release on November 18th. You can pre-save the album here.

