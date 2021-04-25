Watch the Glitch Mob's Music Video for Their Official "Seven Nation Army" Remix

Watch the Glitch Mob's Music Video for Their Official "Seven Nation Army" Remix

After releasing their remix for The White Stripes and dropping an NFT, they've unveiled an official music video for their fan-favorite rework.
Author:
Publish date:

Daniel Johnson/Lindsey T

After releasing their remix for The White Stripes and dropping an NFT, they've unveiled an official music video for their fan-favorite rework.

Earlier in the week, The Glitch Mob surprised fans with the official release of their fan-favorite remix of The White Stripes' seminal 2003 rock anthem, "Seven Nation Army." While fans have enjoyed the remix for years, it was never officially released until now.

In addition to the track's addition to streaming platforms, The Glitch Mob also started taking preorders for a vinyl release and dropped an NFT collection in honor of the tune. Now, they're adding another dimension to the release with a new music video.

The video tells the story of a man stumbling through archives and finding a mysterious box labeled "The White Stripes." After opening the box, bursts of color and light erupt and he's taken on a digital journey deeper into the sounds of the remix. With visuals of old computer errors and psychedelic imagery throughout, the journey concludes with the protagonist entering the original 2003 music video for "Seven Nation Army," as a nod to fans of the band.

Check out The Glitch Mob's new music video for their "Seven Nation Army" remix below.

FOLLOW THE GLITCH MOB:

Facebook: facebook.com/theglitchmobmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/theglitchmob
Instagram: instagram.com/theglitchmob
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gsqp8B

Related

glitch mob white stripes
MUSIC RELEASES

The White Stripes and The Glitch Mob Team Up on Official "Seven Nation Army" Remix: Listen

The Glitch Mob's 2011 remix has finally hit streaming platforms and will be immortalized through an NFT collection.

The Glitch Mob
MUSIC RELEASES

The Glitch Mob and Elohim Get Interstellar in the new "I Could Be Anything" Video

This should hold you over 'til the new album drops next month!

The Glitch Mob
MUSIC RELEASES

The Glitch Mob unleash "Take Me With You" Featuring Arama Ahead of New Album

The Glitch Mob's upcoming album is shaping up to be epic!

NGHTMRE & Slander - Koury Angelo
EVENTS

NGHTMRE, SLANDER, Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob Announce North American Tour

NGHTMRE + SLANDER announced that their stacked North American tour is coming this fall.

ghost-of-tsushima-assassins-creed-ubisoft-sucker-punch-comparison-opinion
MUSIC RELEASES

New Music from The Glitch Mob, TOKiMONSTA, More to Be Featured In "Ghost of Tsushima" Remix EP

Electronic music talents are reimagining the forthcoming PlayStation title's original score.

The Glitch Mob x 1788-L
MUSIC RELEASES

The Glitch Mob and 1788-L Release New Collab, "Momentary Lapse"

This marks The Glitch Mob's third release in four weeks.

x680F9993ADA-D7B2-F8F6-668D2FC0C30F04C7.jpg.pagespeed.ic.MQAvaAUyTX
MUSIC RELEASES

The Glitch Mob Release 'See Without Eyes' Album

rise.0
NEWS

The Glitch Mob Teams Up with League of Legends and More for Worlds 2018 Theme Song

After Zedd and Imagine Dragons, it was The Glitch Mob's turn to work with the popular video game.